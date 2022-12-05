Quincy Driver Accused of Striking Man Twice, Yelling ‘Go Back to China'

A Quincy, Massachusetts man is facing charges after allegedly hitting another man twice with his car, and yelling at him to "go back to China," according to a criminal complaint obtained by NBC10 Boston.

John Sullivan, 77, is facing several charges, including two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, leaving the scene of personal injury and reckless operation of a motor vehicle, the complained showed.

Quincy police responded Friday to the area of the post office on Washington Street just before 11 a.m. They met with a man and his family, including his sister. The victim of the incident told police that a car was driving fast past the post office, when "words were exchanged about the speed of the vehicle," the complaint read.

That's when the driver of the car, identified as Sullivan, allegedly stopped the car and began yelling at the family "about being Asian," before accelerating again and hitting the victim, the complaint showed.

Sullivan was allegedly yelling at the victim and his family, saying "Go back to China."

Sullivan is accused of driving around 50 yards with the victim on the hood of the car, before abruptly stopping, which allowed the victim to get off the hood. Then, Sullivan allegedly accelerated again, hitting the victim again and knocking him into a ditch at a construction zone, the complaint said. The victim told police he hit a pipe at the bottom of the ditch, which was 10-15 feet deep.

The driver allegedly left the scene, and was involved in a crash in Braintree, where he was arrested, the complaint said.

It's unclear if Sullivan had obtained a lawyer to speak to the charges he is facing.