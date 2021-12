A person was taken to the hospital from a crash on a highway in Weymouth, Massachusetts, that involved a Quincy police cruiser, officials said.

The person was taken to South Shore Hospital from the scene on Route 3 by Exit 38, Massachusetts State Police said, though it wasn't immediately clear what condition they were in.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Two vehicles were towed from the crash site, which had closed two lanes on the southbound side of the highway.

Quincy police said they were gathering information.