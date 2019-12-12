The Quincy Police department held a memorial service on Saturday for a beloved member of the force - K-9 Major, a German Shepard that helped with tracking.

He and his handler, Officer Ken Wood, helped protect attendants of the Boston Marathon for the past five years, according to a Facebook post from the Quincy Police Department.

The pooch died Dec. 7 from a medical incident, according to Quincy police.

A memorial service was held this afternoon for Canine Major, who passed away from a medical incident on Saturday,... Posted by Quincy Police Department on Wednesday, December 11, 2019

"His service to our citizens was commendable in all aspects and he will be dearly missed and always remembered by the Officers of the Quincy Police Department," the department said of their fallen K-9.

In his time spent off duty, K-9 Major was a companion and care dog for Officer Wood’s son Jack, who has autism.

During his time with the force, K-9 Major also helped track and find a patient who had fled a hospital, locate a suspect’s handgun, and assist with suspicious packages.