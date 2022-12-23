Quincy Teen Arrested on Attempt Rape Charge in Attack Near MBTA Station

A teenager followed a Red Line rider from an MBTA station in Quincy, Massachusetts, then violently attempted to rape her Friday morning, police said.

The alleged victim was able to fight off the person attacking her despite being punched, according to Quincy police, who said they arrested the 18-year-old responsible on a Red Line train shortly afterward.

Gustavo Woodward, of Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, faces charges of assault with intent to commit rape and indecent assault and battery, Quincy police said.

The woman wasn't seriously injured in the attack, but was evaluated at the hospital, police said, sharing suggestions for people who walk home alone at night.

The attack took place just before 1:15 a.m. on Woodbine Street at Cushing Street, about three blocks from the Wollaston Red Line station, police said. Officers who arrived were told by the alleged victim that she was grabbed around the neck from behind after she got off the train.

"The suspect then tried to remove her clothing. Despite being punched several times, the victim was able to fight off the attacker," police said.

She told officers that he ran back toward the MBTA station and gave a description of him. Officers who went to Quincy Center Station spotted a person on a train arriving from Wollaston who matched the description and arrested Woodward, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear if Woodward had an attorney who could speak to the charges.