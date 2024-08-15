Quincy

Man, known as ‘Bad Breath Rapist,' to be sentenced in 2005 Quincy rape

After the attack, he was identified by DNA and his horrible breath, which gave him the nickname the "Bad Breath Rapist"

By Staff Reports

NBC10 Boston

A man convicted of raping a coworker at knifepoint in Quincy, Massachusetts, is set to be sentenced on Thursday, nearly 20 years after the crime.

Tuen K. Lee broke into the woman's home and raped her in 2005, according to prosecutors, who said he was arrested and went to trial but while it was in process, he left the state.

Earlier this year, Lee was arrested in Danville, California.

After the attack, he was identified by DNA and his horrible breath, which gave him the nickname the "Bad Breath Rapist."

Lee is scheduled to appear in Norfolk Superior Court Thursday.

More Massachusetts news

Plymouth 3 hours ago

Man killed in Plymouth, apparently stabbed; son detained as person of interest

Holliston 13 hours ago

Man who shot and killed officer in 1981 released on parole, Holliston police say

Boston 2 hours ago

Man wanted in jewelry-snatchings in several Boston neighborhoods

This article tagged under:

Quincy
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us