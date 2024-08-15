Man, known as ‘Bad Breath Rapist,' to be sentenced in 2005 Quincy rape

A man convicted of raping a coworker at knifepoint in Quincy, Massachusetts, is set to be sentenced on Thursday, nearly 20 years after the crime.

Tuen K. Lee broke into the woman's home and raped her in 2005, according to prosecutors, who said he was arrested and went to trial but while it was in process, he left the state.

Earlier this year, Lee was arrested in Danville, California.

After the attack, he was identified by DNA and his horrible breath, which gave him the nickname the "Bad Breath Rapist."

Lee is scheduled to appear in Norfolk Superior Court Thursday.