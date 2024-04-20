Quincy's elder services director on administrative leave amid investigation

A city official in Quincy, Massachusetts, is on administrative leave amid an investigation, according to city staff, though it wasn't immediately clear what the investigation is looking into.

Director of Elder Services Tom Clasby's paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation was confirmed by Christopher Walker, the Quincy mayor's chief of staff, on Saturday.

Walker said the investigation is related to "city policies and procedures," but didn't provide more information.

The Department of Elder Services describes its job on its website: "We provide services to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Establish support groups to address specific needs. Sponsor fitness and sports events. Offer recreational and social gatherings. Provide outreach on many different levels such as legal services, housing assistance and referral services to a host of elder care agencies. In response to the growing need of transportation we offer medical and social transportation."

Clasby, who is still listed on the department's website, introduced the Quincy Council on Aging's most recent newsletter, for May 2024.