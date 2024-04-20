quincy

Quincy's elder services director on administrative leave amid investigation

The internal investigation is reportedly related to "city policies and procedures," according to the mayor's chief of staff

By Laney Broussard

Tom Clasby
Quincy Access Television

A city official in Quincy, Massachusetts, is on administrative leave amid an investigation, according to city staff, though it wasn't immediately clear what the investigation is looking into.

Director of Elder Services Tom Clasby's paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation was confirmed by Christopher Walker, the Quincy mayor's chief of staff, on Saturday.

Walker said the investigation is related to "city policies and procedures," but didn't provide more information.

The Department of Elder Services describes its job on its website: "We provide services to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Establish support groups to address specific needs. Sponsor fitness and sports events. Offer recreational and social gatherings. Provide outreach on many different levels such as legal services, housing assistance and referral services to a host of elder care agencies. In response to the growing need of transportation we offer medical and social transportation."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Clasby, who is still listed on the department's website, introduced the Quincy Council on Aging's most recent newsletter, for May 2024.

More Quincy news

quincy 22 hours ago

Coyote encounter caught on camera in Quincy

Massachusetts Apr 18

Two 7-Eleven stores robbed at gunpoint on South Shore, police say

Mar 31

William Delahunt, former Mass. Congressman and prosecutor, dies at 82

This article tagged under:

quincy
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us