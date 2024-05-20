Quincy's elder services director out amid probe into ‘financial irregularities'

Amid an investigation that uncovered "Serious financial irregularities" at the Elder Services Department, the mayor of Quincy, Massachusetts, has removed the head of the department.

Director of Elder Services Tom Clasby had been on paid administrative leave for weeks, but was out of the position as of Friday at 5 p.m., Mayor Thomas Koch said in a letter to Clasby on Thursday, and obtained by NBC10 Boston on Monday.

It wasn't immediately clear what Clasby is accused of doing, though Koch shared some details in the letter, while police continue investigating.

"Serious financial irregularities have been uncovered and are being further audited by our Municipal Finance Department," Koch wrote. "Activity clearly intended to fraudulently obfuscate those transaction has been uncovered and is being further investigated by our Police Department.

"Please know that this decision pains me greatly, and you and your family will remain in my prayers," Koch added.

Clasby's paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation was confirmed in April by Christopher Walker, Koch's chief of staff, saying only that the investigation was related to "city policies and procedures."

The Department of Elder Services describes its job on its website: "We provide services to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Establish support groups to address specific needs. Sponsor fitness and sports events. Offer recreational and social gatherings. Provide outreach on many different levels such as legal services, housing assistance and referral services to a host of elder care agencies. In response to the growing need of transportation we offer medical and social transportation."