‘Very Scary’: Rabid Coyote Attacks Rattle NH, and Questions Remain

After several coyote attacks in different New Hampshire towns, plenty of people are concerned and authorities are warning that there could be more rabid coyotes on the loose.

People in Hampton and Kensington reported attacks on Monday before a man in Exeter strangled the animal to death.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Capt. Michael Eastman said Wednesday that the department isn't totally certain the same coyote is to blame for all the attacks – so that means there could be more.

The rabid coyote attack has plenty of people talking, especially pet owners at the Live Free and Run Dog Park in nearby Kingston.

“It is its very scary,” said Jeanette Sheehan, who was at the store throwing the ball to her dog, Avery.

“I think I honestly would freeze,” said Kristen Wood. “I don’t know what I would do.”

On Monday, an Exeter man strangled a rabid coyote to death after the animal attacked his young son while his family was out for a hike.

“I just gripped its snout and kept it in the snow,” he told NBC10 Boston hours after the incident.

Authorities initially believed that same coyote was responsible for two other attacks, but when the dead animal was being transported to the state lab for testing, New Hampshire Fish and Game got another report of a coyote acting peculiar in a nearby town.

“That’s why we want the public to understand there could be other coyotes out there or other animals that are diseased,” Eastman explained.

He’s glad the story has people on high alert, but he says there really is no reason to panic.

“You’re probably more than likely to get hit by lightning than you are to get attacked by a wild animal,” he said. “It’s very unusual.”

Eastman said he doesn’t want people to be scared to go enjoy the outdoors.

He suggests carrying a walking stick into the woods to fend off any animals that might come in your direction.