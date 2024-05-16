New Hampshire

Rabid fox bites 4-year-old child in NH, police say

The mother and child were treated and are expected to be OK, police said

By Staff Reports

Police Lights Generic NBC4_4

A 4-year-old child was bitten by a rabid fox in Hillis, New Hampshire, earlier this week, police said.

The incident occurred at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on Truell Road, Hollis police said, where the mother of the child was found holding down the fox.

The animal showed "obvious signs of illness and aggression," police said.

The fox tested positive for rabies and was euthanized, according to authorities.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The mother and child were treated and are expected to be OK, police said.

More New Hampshire news

New Hampshire May 14

Man gets over 3 years in prison for posting Snapchat video threatening NH school shooting

New Hampshire May 14

Mass. man missing for nearly a month found dead in NH, authorities say

Crime and Courts May 10

New Hampshire man charged with flipping port-a-potty with mother and child inside

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us