Rabid fox bites 4-year-old child in NH, police say

A 4-year-old child was bitten by a rabid fox in Hillis, New Hampshire, earlier this week, police said.

The incident occurred at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on Truell Road, Hollis police said, where the mother of the child was found holding down the fox.

The animal showed "obvious signs of illness and aggression," police said.

The fox tested positive for rabies and was euthanized, according to authorities.

The mother and child were treated and are expected to be OK, police said.