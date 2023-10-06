Rabid fox slipped into post office during rampage in Rochester, NH

A rabid fox attacked multiple people in Rochester, New Hampshire Wednesday, at one point slipping through an automatic door into the back of the post office while chasing after three employees before they were able to trap it and call for help.

New Hampshire Fish and Game said they started getting reports about an aggressive fox in Rochester on Wednesday morning. The animal was charging and chasing after people, biting at least three. Later in the day, the fox turned its sights on three employees at the post office. The workers tried to escape inside the building but the automatic doors were slow to close, leaving the fox enough time to follow them in, officials said.

One person was bitten before they were able to trap the animal. Fish and Game responded and euthanized the animal, which tested positive for rabies.

None of the people bitten were seriously hurt, Fish and Game officials said. They will all undergo a rabies vaccination series.

Rabies can be spread through bites or scratches from an infected animal, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Rabies is fatal without the appropriate care after exposure. Pets should be vaccinated against the disease, which is commonly found in wild animals like bats, raccoons skunks and foxes.

Signs of rabies in wild animals can vary but can range from lethargy, confusion and drooling to aggression, experts say. If you see a wild animal acting strangely, you should avoid it and contact the appropriate authorities.