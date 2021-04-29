Local

racism

Racist Leaflets in Mass. Town Met With Outrage: ‘Hate Will Find No Shelter Here'

A local selectwoman has asked anyone who sees a flyer to remove it and report it to Hanover police

By Mike Manzoni

A sign with white supremacist speech (which has been blurred) was seen on a utility pole in Hanover, Massachusetts.
Handout

Someone anonymously left racist flyers promoting a white nationalist website and white nationalist ideas on utility poles and car windows throughout Hanover, Massachusetts, on Monday.

The flyers, which also falsely blamed people of color for the spread of COVID-19, drew sharp criticism from Selectwoman Vanessa O’Connor, who denounced them on social media as “disgusting” and “racist trash.”

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“Everyone in town has a right to free speech and their opinion, but make no mistake, Hanover is a united community that cares for and protects each other,” O’Connor said in a statement. “Hate will find no shelter here. Leaflets left lying around our town by anonymous cowards will be met not with silence or indifference, but with action and absolute condemnation.”

Local

Weather 13 mins ago

Rain Continues Overnight into Parts of Friday

Massachusetts 38 mins ago

Kids Playing Sports Must Wear Masks Despite End of Mass. Outdoor Mask Mandate

O’Connor has asked anyone who sees a flyer to remove it and report it to Hanover police.

This article tagged under:

racismMassachusettsHanoverhate speechwhite nationalist
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us