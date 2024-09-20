Rain continues in parts of New England, rain chances increase Saturday

Rain continues along the Cape and the South Shore Friday. Clouds will stay thick closer to the coast through your Friday and Saturday. Central Massachusetts will get in on some filtered sunshine through the weekend.

Rain chances stay zeroed in on the Cape. A few showers and mist/drizzle remain a potential for Boston and Greater Boston. Rain chances for Boston increase on Saturday early morning, where scattered showers will line the coast.

By Sunday, clouds will start to break and cooler air will settle in. With this system, wind will also play a role through Saturday afternoon -- 40-50 mph gusts along Cape Cod and up the coast to Boston, while 30-40 mph gusts are possible for greater Boston and Southern New Hampshire.

In the meantime, high tide times pose the risk of coastal flooding. In addition to being just a full moon which brings astronomical high tides, the wind gusts will be perpendicular to the coastline, pushing the water onshore. The overnight high tide around 2 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday are ones to watch for splash over and flooding.