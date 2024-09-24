Rain expected this week, all eyes on Hurricane Helene

It’s not merely the clouds we’re focused on over the next two days, it’s the threat for a shower or two as well. Our storm from the weekend may be long gone, but the onshore winds from a high pressure system to the north continue to plague us. It’s this “onshore flow” that can precipitate us to precipitate, if you follow. Combine that with a weak weather system approaching Wednesday, and we have a better chance of getting a couple of late-day showers.

Those showers will spill into early Thursday, and our hope is that we dry out the afternoon. Sun would be a REMOTE possibility toward evening.

We’re also watching the evolution of Hurricane Helene in the Gulf of Mexico. It’s expected to glance the west coast of Florida before heading into the Big Bend of that state by Thursday afternoon. Estimates put it at a very strong Category 3 hurricane at landfall, with intense rain and a significant storm surge pushing water from the Gulf far inland near the coastline.

Remnants from the storm will turn northwest toward Atlanta, Ashville, Nashville, and Lexington, Kentucky. This will become a major inland flood event for the Southern Appalachians, but for us, the rain will stay far away thanks to the aforementioned high pressure system.