Rain in the forecast for Sunday and Monday as cooler air moves in

Rain showers will be scattered and light, with most of the heavier rain possible for southern New Hampshire

By Sydney Welch

Happy Sunday! Saturday was the pick of the weekend for outdoor activities with highs in the 70s and ample sunshine. Sunday's conditions take a turn as a weak warm front moves through, bringing more clouds in the morning and turning overcast by the afternoon.

Rain showers will be scattered and light, with most of the heavier rain possible for southern New Hampshire. With temperatures struggling to make it to the upper 50s.

On Monday, a strong cold front will pass, bringing rain in the morning but drying out and becoming breezy by the afternoon. This cold front ushers in the coldest air so far this season.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be cooler and windy, with highs in the low 50s and lows in the 30s to low 40s. The end of the week will stay dry, with a gradual warm up to round out the week.

