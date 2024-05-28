Rain pushes out, sun pushes in as summerlike warmth returns on Tuesday

Bouts of rain last night are long gone, and the winds are shifting to the west Tuesday. That could only mean that clearing is coming, and summerlike warmth too.

But it’s only for a day.

Onshore breezes return Wednesday and Thursday, along with quite a bit of cloudiness. If you were hoping the unofficial start of summer would mean the REAL start of summer, well, we’re not quite ready to fully embrace consistent warmth and humidity. In fact, the onshore winds and showers on Thursday could have some of us falling back to the 60s along the coast. This will be the coolest day this week.

We’ll begin the climb back on Friday and continue it through the weekend. Each afternoon will be vulnerable to a sea breeze at the coast, so temps will be capped in the low 70s there. Elsewhere, upper 70s to near 80 will be the goal by the weekend, which also features the lowest humidity of this stretch.

There are some fine days ahead, even though they aren’t consumed by summer heat.