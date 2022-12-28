Rain Showers to Cover New England During New Year's Celebrations

As the year comes to a close, it’ll end in a fairly warm fashion. Temperatures will likely be 10 to 20 degrees above average later this week and to start 2023. The tradeoff will be rain showers for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Though the weather doesn’t look severe, it will likely be a nuisance for outdoor celebrations.

Snow showers push across northern New England as a weak system advances Wednesday. Most of Boston will see clouds throughout the day. With southerly flow and sunshine, Thursday’s temperatures warm into the upper 40s, and lower 50s. Historically our average temperature is in the upper 30s, to lower 40s. By Friday we’re in the 50s, and make a race for the 60s on Saturday.

It’s fitting the year ends warm. Every month this year, with the exception of January, was above normal. Ultimately this culminates to what will be a top 5 warmest year on record for Boston.

Signs point to a rather warm start to 2023, with January’s temperatures not likely below freezing, at least through the first week of the month.