Local

forecast

Rain Showers to Cover New England During New Year's Celebrations

Temperatures are set to rise after Wednesday

By Tevin Wooten

NBC Universal, Inc.

As the year comes to a close, it’ll end in a fairly warm fashion. Temperatures will likely be 10 to 20 degrees above average later this week and to start 2023. The tradeoff will be rain showers for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Though the weather doesn’t look severe, it will likely be a nuisance for outdoor celebrations.

Snow showers push across northern New England as a weak system advances Wednesday. Most of Boston will see clouds throughout the day. With southerly flow and sunshine, Thursday’s temperatures warm into the upper 40s, and lower 50s. Historically our average temperature is in the upper 30s, to lower 40s. By Friday we’re in the 50s, and make a race for the 60s on Saturday.

It’s fitting the year ends warm. Every month this year, with the exception of January, was above normal. Ultimately this culminates to what will be a top 5 warmest year on record for Boston.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Signs point to a rather warm start to 2023, with January’s temperatures not likely below freezing, at least through the first week of the month.

This article tagged under:

forecast
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us