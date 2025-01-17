Weekend weather one-two punch – first rain, then snow. Here are updated totals

There’s a lot going on as we round the corner to midwinter.

First up, is the warmup today (a bit) and Saturday (a bit more). A superb winter day is in store as we leap past freezing and head for the mid-30s.

Rain expected Saturday

Clouds will have the upper hand all weekend, but we expect the showers to hold off until Saturday afternoon.

Mild temperatures are expected.

Lots of melting and thawing with highs in the mid-40s.

How much snow will we get Sunday into Monday?

Sunday is the day we get jerked back to reality. Cold air will move in during the afternoon as a storm system winds up far offshore. Snow will sweep in from Connecticut and New York toward evening.

As subfreezing air is drawn in, the stage is set for accumulation overnight and into Monday morning.

Right now, it appears that the storm is moving quickly enough to keep amounts in the reasonable range of 3-5”.

But if the storm tracks a bit closer, we could see higher amounts with a bit more mixing on Cape Cod. It’s not a huge discrepancy -- especially on a holiday weekend -- but it will be an inconvenience and leave behind slippery travel/cleanup into Monday morning.

Blast of arctic air next week

What follows will certainly be the coldest air of this season AND last. We haven’t seen the likes of this cold in almost two years!

The wind won’t be howling in this cold snap, but just a moderate breeze will be enough to put us in “well below zero” territory in the wind chill department.

Thankfully, the cold won’t be around for long. Temps moderate late next week, as we watch the storm track carefully. We count no less than three close brushes with storms into the following week!

Have a good weekend.