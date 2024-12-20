Rain, then snow Friday could impact holiday travel

No forecasts are slam dunks in New England, but this one is particularly tricky.

Will we see rain, snow or both Friday?

We're seeing ocean-effect rain showers turn to snow showers later today, and timing is everything.

If the cold rushes in too quickly, it will shut down the precipitation and we'll barely see a coating. If it comes too late, we'll see mostly rain. Our forecast puts us somewhere in the middle, but it doesn't guarantee everyone sees an accumulation.

Sure, we long for the winters where the cold was deep and reliable. Where forecasts didn't bust over whether the temperature hovered at 32 or 34. Where snowstorms didn't produce 2" here and a foot several towns over, but those days are gone. "Sneak attack" snow events, rapidly developing nor'easters, freakish snow squalls, and just plain rain are much more common these days. And we must conform to the times.

How much snow will we get Friday into Saturday?

So, in this case, our coating to 2" sums up our thoughts on the event. Not everyone sees 2" and not everyone sees a coating. The potential is there, not the promise.

When will rain switch to snow?

We'll start things off with mostly rain or a rain/snow mix that doesn't accumulate right away.

Later this afternoon (give us some wiggle room, please), the cold from Northern New England will get drawn in and gradually change us all to snow this evening.

The event ends close to midnight as successive waves of cold choke off the precipitation.

What's the weather this weekend?

We're in the cold for the weekend, with wind chills in the single digits and teens by late Saturday. Winds settle down Sunday and Monday, but we'll be stuck in the low and mid-20s.

Could we still a white Christmas?

There is a LITTLE hope for a white Christmas with some light snow expected on Christmas Eve. This is by no means a storm, but a potential coating of snow could capture the spirit of the season on Tuesday.

Have a good, safe weekend!