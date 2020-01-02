Rain to Close Out Week

Our weather will be turning unsettled again by Friday, but we will have one more dry day coming up for today. Temperatures will climb back into the 40s, which is slightly above average for this time of year.

Wet weather will return for Friday. It appears that the steadiest rain will affect southern New England. Rain will taper off for a while during the afternoon before another slug of moisture arrives Friday night and Saturday.

The weather will stay active into the weekend. On and off rain will continue through the day. A new area of low pressure will develop south of Long Island. This will allow cold air to wrap in from the north. It’s possible that the rain could transition over to snow during the night. Snow is possible through Sunday morning before the storm exits. Right now, it appears accumulations are possible.

Monday and Tuesday look fairly quiet. Temperatures will stay in the upper 30s. Another shot of snow is possible mid week. It doesn’t look like a big storm, but some accumulation is possible. Temperatures behind that system will stay seasonably chilly.