Rainy and warm Monday, New Year's Eve storm headed our way

Rain will greet us Monday morning as we continue to count down the final days of 2024. With some slightly humid air working into this weather system, we can expect a few downpours or bursts of heavy rain through late morning. As a result, we can expect at least a half inch to 3/4 of an inch of rain.

Temperatures are the topic of the day, however. Highs will leap near 60 thanks to the mild start in the 50s. Winds will crank from the south with gusts near 30 along the coast. As the front passes in the afternoon, sun will break through and the winds will ease.

Tuesday is another fairly mild day, with plenty of early sun, then an increase in clouds. Unfortunately, the timing of the rain with the next storm is not ideal. Showers should arrive by midnight, and once they set in, they won't let up.

This next event is a bit larger and lingers a bit longer into the 1st day of 2025. Winds will also be more prevalent and extensive on the backside of this storm.

Expect gusts to peak near 30 on the front side of the storm, then near 40 through Thursday on the back side. We may sneak near 50 on New Year's Day, but then fall back to the 30s to finish the week.

Cold is the theme into next weekend too. With a deep dip in the jet stream over the Northeast, our storm track will shift out over the open Atlantic, keeping us quiet and chilly for the foreseeable future.