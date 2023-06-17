Rainy Father's Day Weekend in New England

What a change 24 hours make… from highs in the 80s along sunshine and quiet conditions Friday, we’ve been dragged into a cooler & rainier Saturday.

Showers will spread in this afternoon with locally heavy rain at times. We’ll keep the showers and downpours this evening into the overnight with a drier forecast into tomorrow.

While the early morning Sunday may offer a few lingering showers east, the late morning dries out and may even allow for more sunshine to appear through the afternoon in spotty areas.

Highs Sunday will reach the upper 60s to low 70s inland. The chance of spotty quick shower will remain through the afternoon, but it’s improvement after a gloomy Saturday.

The following week starts of on a slightly cool trend with highs in the upper 60s and a few spotty showers… while the second half of the week is aiming for upper 70s and plenty of sunshine to enjoy.

Temperatures will be the warmest Thursday into Friday before the chance of showers returns the following weekend.