Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers opening new location on Route 1

A Louisiana-based chain that focuses on a popular food item continues to expand into the Greater Boston area, with a new one soon opening a few miles north of the city.

According to an article from What Now Boston, Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers is planning to open in Saugus, moving into a space on Route 1 between the Lynn Fells Parkway and Main Street exits. Once the new outlet opens (possibly in October or November), it will join others locally in Boston's Back Bay, by Boston University, in Marlborough, and Methuen, while others are in the works for Downtown Crossing, Medford, and Framingham as well.

The address for the upcoming Raising Cane's in Saugus is 799 Broadway (Route 1), Saugus, MA, 01906. The website for the chain is at https://www.raisingcanes.com/

