Raising Cane's in Allston reopen after foul odor forced repair work

The Raising Cane's restaurant in Boston's Allston neighborhood has reopened after a mystery odor forced the business's temporary closure late last year.

The cause, according to records from Boston Inspectional Services, was a deteriorating cast iron pipe underneath the dining room floor.

The popular spot on Commonwealth Avenue near Boston University was shut down in December after a complaint came in about a foul odor. When an inspector came out to investigate, they also noted the smell.

Unable to immediately detect a cause, the restaurant was forced to shut down.

Boston Inspectional Services confirmed they reinspected the store on January 17 and found all health code violations had been repaired. Records show the restaurant was cleaned and disinfected before work on the pipe began. The pipe itself was removed, any contaminated soil was remediated and the restaurant floor was replaced.

The restaurant was given clearance to reopen on January 19.