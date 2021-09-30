Rally for MBTA Improvements Set for Thursday

Following the latest major issue for MBTA commuters, a rally will be held Thursday calling for improvements to the system.

The rally, set for 10 a.m. on the steps of the Massachusetts State House, comes right after the derailment of the Red Line at Broadway on Tuesday.

The group, Transit is Essential, wants more money to go toward upgrades on the MBTA, as well as additional resources.

They cite the derailment on the Orange Line back in March, as well as the Green Line trains colliding in July.

"The time for action is now," reads a statement from the group. "The recent derailment, ongoing issues on the Orange Line and Red Line, and dangerous conditions on station stairs and escalators throughout the MBTA system are consequences of long-term disinvestment in our public transit network. Our hearts go out to the people directly affected by these incidents."

Just this month, there was an escalator malfunction at the Back Bay Station prior to Tuesday's incident. No one was hurt in the Red Line derailment, but that was not the case in some of the other accidents.

"We're not talking about a derailed train, we're talking about a pattern that could stop the economic growth in the region," said Stacy Thompson, a transit advocate who will speak at the rally.

Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone, a member of the MBTA Advisory Board, will speak at the rally as well, along with Jarred Johnson, executive director of Transit Matters.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker says his administration has invested more than $5 billion to upgrade the T system, but understands more needs to be done.

The MBTA has also been without an oversight board since the end of June.

"A safe and reliable transit system is critical to our recovery, and more important than ever. Unsafe conditions on public transit must not contribute to reduced ridership," reads a statement from Transit Is Essential. "We call on the Legislature and the Governor to take action before another preventable, foreseeable failure results in more injuries."