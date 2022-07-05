Man Killed, Another Critically Injured in July Fourth Shooting in Randolph, Mass.

One man was killed and another critically injured after a shooting on the Fourth of July outside of a country club in Randolph, Massachusetts.

Police blocked off a parking lot near the Mojitos Country Club as they investigated the shooting, which occurred around 8 p.m. Monday.

Two victims with critical injuries were rushed to a Boston hospital, where one man was pronounced dead. The other was being treated for life-threatening injuries late Monday night, according to Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey's office.

Randolph police said there is no active threat to the community following the shooting in the area of the Mojitos Country Club.

Officials did not release the names of the victims. There was no word on any possible suspects or arrests, but police and the DA said there is no known ongoing threat to the community at this time.

People could be seen standing around the area Monday evening with towels and balloons. State and local police detectives were conducting interviews Monday night with witnesses who were in the area at the time of the shooting, the district attorney said.

The immediate area surrounding 44 Mazzeo Drive was closed to traffic following the shooting, and police warned residents there would be a significant police presence while the investigation continues.

Randolph police were assisted on scene by Massachusetts State Police, as well as personnel from Braintree, Milton, Stoughton, Holbrook, Weymouth and Avon.

Mojitos Country Club is located right off the highway, across from the Showcase Cinemas in Randolph, and features multiple spaces for guests, including an outdoor pool.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact the Randolph Police Department at 781-963-1212.

The Norfolk County DA's office is leading the investigation, which is active and ongoing.