Search on for Randolph armed robbery suspect, second in custody

Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect after taking another into custody in Randolph, Massachusetts, on Monday.

State police were helping local officers in the area of the town dump, Randolph police said. There was a large police presence in the area.

A witness said he saw a car race down his street before being ditched in his lawn.

#DEVELOPING: Search continues in Randolph after an armed robbery. At least one suspect in custody, another on the run, and a car ditched in a backyard of a home. Large crime scene, and search continues by foot and in the air. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/7GpZoWwP1q — Eli Rosenberg NBC10 Boston (@EliNBCBoston) May 13, 2024

#EXCLUSIVE: This homeowner was working from home when he saw a car drive into his BACKYARD after an armed robbery in Randolph. He says he immediately called 911, worried for the safety of his family. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/s6TNasjSeD — Eli Rosenberg NBC10 Boston (@EliNBCBoston) May 13, 2024

There was a massive police presence, including officers armed with long guns and K-9 units, in the area around Johnson Drive, where the armed robbery in the vehicle was reported.

No one was hurt in the incident, according to police, who said they were able to take an 18-year-old man from Malden into custody after a chase on foot. He allegedly took jewelry and a cellphone from the person who'd been robbed.

The other suspected robber ran toward the dump, which sits along Route 24.

Anyone who sees something suspicious was asked to call Randolph police at 781-963-1212.