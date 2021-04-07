Local

Haverhill

Ransomware Attack Prompts Haverhill Public Schools to Close

Schools in Haverhill, Massachusetts, will be closed Thursday due to a ransomware attack on the district's computer system

Getty Images

Schools in Haverhill, Massachusetts, will be closed Thursday after the district's computer system was hit with a ransomware attack.

The Haverhill Public School District said its IT department noticed early Wednesday morning that something was wrong with the system, shutting down the network "before large scale corruption of the system occurred."

The school's entire system, including its remote learning platform, is not operational, the district said.

Thursday was supposed to be the first day back in the classroom for students in grades 2 through 4.

The district says it is planning to consider Thursday a snow day and make it up on Friday, June 18.

