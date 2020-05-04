Local

Rate of Deadly Crashes Doubles in Mass. Despite Lighter Traffic

Twenty-eight people died in crashes in April compared to 27 at the same time last year when there were 50% more vehicles on the road, according to MassDot

By Melissa Buja

Empty Boston
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston

The amount of traffic on Massachusetts roadways is down with most people staying at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the rate of fatalities has doubled, according to the state's Department of Transportation.

In April, 28 people died in crashes compared to 27 the same month last year, when there were 50% more vehicles on the road, according to MassDot.

"Our traffic and safety engineers continuously monitor roadways across the Commonwealth and have identified a dangerous trend that has led to the doubling of the vehicular fatality rate in Massachusetts for the month of April," Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said in a statement.

The transportation agency is urging residents to slow down, obey the hands-free law, wear seatbelts, and of course, to not drive impaired.

With the stay-at-home advisory still in place, residents are also being reminded to watch out for people getting exercise.

"If you are driving, be prepared to yield to people walking and drive slowly. Empty streets are not a license to drive faster. Please consider every street a shared street and stay safe," Stacey Beuttell, executive director of WalkBoston, said in a statement.

