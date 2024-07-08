Karen Read's motion to dismiss: Read lawyers' claims on jury split

As part of the motion to dismiss two of the charges against Karen Read filed Monday, her lawyers say they heard directly from one juror, and indirectly from two others, that Read would have been acquitted of two of the three charges she's facing.

Read filed the motion to dismiss the charges in Norfolk Superior Court on Monday, a week after a mistrial was declared in the murder case against her. She was charged with murder in the second degree, manslaughter while operating a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor and leaving a scene of personal injury and death.

Her team claims the jury was ready find Read not guilty of the first and third charges.

As prosecutors prepare to retry Karen Read, her defense team is seeking the dismissal of two of the three charges against her.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Defense attorney Alan Jackson said in a court filing Monday that one juror reached out to him directly on Tuesday after "seeing inaccurate reports about the 'split' among the jurors related to the mistrial," while co-counsel David Yannetti said he heard from two intermediaries who'd heard from jurors.

Read the new filings here:

A representative for the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said Monday they were reviewing the motion, anticipated filing a response and looked forward to picking a new trial date — a hearing has already been scheduled for July 22 to set the date.

There were two major developments in the Karen Read case Monday: her defense team filed a motion to dismiss two of the three against her, and lead investigator, Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor, was having hearing in the internal investigation into his conduct

Also Monday, the lead investigator in the case, Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor, was having a hearing on his future with the department.