Read the Fotis Dulos Arrest Warrant

Fotis Dulos, the 52-year-old estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos, a New Canaan woman who has been missing for more than seven months, has been arrested and charged with murder, felony murder and kidnapping in connection with the disappearance of his wife.

His bond has been set at $6 million and he will be arraigned Wednesday in Stamford, according to his attorney, Norm Pattis.

The warrant released Tuesday includes detailed lists of the physical evidence investigators have collected at Jennifer's New Canaan home and from garbage bags recovered from Albany Avenue in Hartford.

The document also offers a timeline, backed by surveillance footage and other evidence, that explains how investigators believe Fotis traveled from his Farmington home to Jennifer's New Canaan home on the morning of May 24.

That evidence, according to the warrant, includes bloodstains that match Jennifer's DNA at her home, in her car and on clothing found in the trash in Hartford, and zip ties with Jennifer's DNA on them.

Police have previously said that based on the evidence found at Jennifer's home they were concerned she had come to serious physical harm.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was asked to weigh in on the evidence. According to the warrant, "Dr. Gill indicated that based upon the facts of the investigation, the degree of blood loss, as well as other factors, he was prepared to state that Jennifer Dulos had sustained an injury (or multiple injuries) which he would consider 'non-survivable' without medical intervention."

He called such an event a "'homicide of violence' to likely include some combination of traumatic, blunt-force injuries such as a bludgeoning/beating, and/or sharp-force injuries such as a stabbing/slashing."

The warrant also details multiple interviews with Fotis' girlfriend, 45-year-old Michelle Troconis. Troconis has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and bond was set at $2 million.

Investigators said that Troconis gave multiple interviews that often contradicted each other. Those inconsistencies included her statements about Fotis' whereabouts on the morning of May 24 and other key details about the day.

Troconis' interviews also offered insight on the state of her relationship with Fotis. In one interview when asked if the divorce caused tension between Fotis and herself, Troconis said "we fight all the time." She also told investigators that Fotis once said of Jennifer "Sometimes I hope she disappears."

The details in the latest warrant come in addition to the details in documents from previous arrests.