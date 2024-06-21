Reading

Woman arrested in Reading for OUI with children in car, police say

Reading police say Megan Najarian's blood alcohol level was .20 — more than twice the legal limit

By Staff Reports

A 49-year-old woman was arrested in Reading, Massachusetts, for operating under the influence while her children were in the car, police said.

Officers spotted a white Honda Odyssey traveling westbound on Salem Street just before 9 p.m. Thursday attempting to turn at a high rate of speed, according to Reading police.

The officers then turned on their emergency lights, and after several tries, were able to pull over the vehicle on Lowell Street, police said.

While talking with Megan Najarian, of Wilmington, they saw two children in the back seat, police said.

Najarian, according to authorities, failed a sobriety test and was arrested. The children were unharmed and released to their father.

Police say her blood alcohol level was .20 — more than twice the legal limit.

Najarian was charged with operating under the influence (second offense), marked lanes violation, negligent operation of motor vehicle, speeding and two counts of child endangerment while operating under the influence.

She was scheduled to be arraigned in Woburn District Court Friday. It wasn't immediately clear if Najarian had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

