Heads up! We’re tracking a storm system that will bring rain and some snow to parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire just in time for the holiday!

Thanksgiving Day is a First Alert. Rain will start pushing into the Greater Boston area around sunrise on Thursday. Most of this event will be a cold rain for Boston for much of the day, but a little sleet can’t be ruled out during the early morning hours. Some communities could see more than an inch of rain.

While most of us will see rain, a few areas toward the Worcester Hills and western Massachusetts could see a rain/snow mix or all snow. Communities along and north of outer Route 2 in the higher elevations will have the best chance of seeing snow accumulations with this storm, likely between 1-3 inches of snow. Spots in southwestern New Hampshire have the potential to see between 3-5 inches of snow.

For parts of the Worcester Hills, a few folks could see from a coating up to an inch of snow, likely more of a slushy, muddy snow – probably not even enough to make a snowman.

A few flakes could mix with rain as the storm system wraps up Thursday night toward Greater Boston. But this event is primarily a rain event for Boston. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s for Thanksgiving.

On Black Friday, bundle up if you’re doing any shopping. Morning temperatures will be in the 30s. Highs will be in the mid 40s. Watch out for any slick spots that might be around from the lingering moisture on Friday morning.

Colder weather pushes in by the weekend. Highs will be in the low 40s on Saturday, then the upper 30s for Sunday. We’ll see plenty of sunshine for the weekend.