Local

New Hampshire

‘Really Devastating': NH Family Pleads for Return of Boy's Stolen Stuffed Animal

"That stuffed animals has been with me for the past 10 years. He’s the main support of my life, he’s literally a piece of my heart," Aidan Carter said.

By Katherine Underwood

NBC Universal, Inc.

The search is on for a special stuffed animal that was stolen from a New Hampshire boy.

Twelve-year-old Aidan Carter, who has a rare genetic disorder that requires him to get weekly enzyme infusions, relies on his beloved Cookie Monster for support and comfort.

Last week, while he and his family were in California to enroll in enzyme replacement therapy, his backpack was stolen from his family's rental car -- with his Cookie Monster inside.

Local

New England Patriots 2 hours ago

Trump to Award Bill Belichick the Medal of Freedom

Capitol Hill 3 hours ago

Majority of Americans Blame Trump for U.S. Capitol Riot, New Poll Shows

"It was really devastating," said Aidan's mom, Jennifer Carter. "And I know Cookie Monster is a stuffed animal but for us he symbolizes home and comfort."

The Stratham boy says the stuffed animal is his main support.  

"That stuffed animals has been with me for the past 10 years. He’s the main support of my life, he’s literally a piece of my heart," he said.

The family filed a police report right away, and one of the San Francisco police officers is personally offering a $1,000 reward for Cookie Monster's return.​

This article tagged under:

New HampshireStrathamcookie monster
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us