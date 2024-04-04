Receiver named for Mission Hill nursing home facing closure

Supporters trying to prevent the closure of a Mission Hill nursing home are celebrating the appointment of a receiver.

The head of the Edgar P. Benjamin Healthcare Center announced plans on Feb. 14 to close the nearly century-old nursing home, which has 205 licensed beds, by July 1. CEO Tony Francis, in a letter to residents and family members, wrote the center faced "insurmountable financial challenges" due to rising labor costs and expenses, and "workforce constraints."

Residents and elected officials have rallied to save the nursing home and urged the state to appoint a receiver, the appointment of which instead came through the courts.

Dignity Alliance Massachusetts on Wednesday night shared a Superior Court ruling in which Judge Katie Rayburn concluded an emergency exists at the long-term care facility and that a temporary receiver "is necessary to preserve the health, safety, and well-being of the residents" in part by "taking measures to ensure the Facility retain adequate vendors and staff."

The court named as receiver Boston attorney Joseph Feaster Jr., chair of the city's Reparations Task Force, granting him broad authority and powers pertaining to the home's bank accounts, property, employees, contracts, rents, income and profits.

"We are very happy to have a reliable and trusted person at the helm now," Rep. Samantha Montaño said. "There has been lots of uncertainty and lack of transparency throughout this whole process. We’re also incredibly grateful to the staff and residents who kept showing up and demanding a response. They knew something was wrong and that folks were in danger. Without their trust in us and without their support and organizing, we would have had a much harder battle."

As the nursing home's supporters rallied outside the facility at 120 Fisher Ave. last month, Francis told the News Service that the center was focused on ensuring "appropriate and orderly resident transfers."

"The economic climate for long-term care is dismal and continued operation of the facility is simply not sustainable, so the skilled nursing facility is scheduled to close July 1, after all resident transfers are complete," Francis said last month. "We continue to work closely with state and local elected and appointed officials. We appreciate the interest and support of these officials but the fiscal reality remains the same."

The facility's closure would displace its 76 elderly and disabled residents. Some have schizophrenia, dementia or other medical conditions that made it hard for them to grasp that the nursing home faced closure.

