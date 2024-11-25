Record-breaking holiday travel anticipated this week

Whether it's in the skies or on the roads, people from coast to coast are getting ready to travel to their Thanksgiving destinations.

To say it'll be busy may be an understatement — holiday travel this year is set to break records.

All in all, 1.2 million passengers are expected to fly out to their destination from Logan Airport in Boston, which would break the record for number of passengers set during the 2019 Thanksgiving travel period.

AAA says nearly 80 million Americans are expected to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday this week.

What most people will see and feel will be the congestion on the roads. Travel experts say that beginning Monday afternoon, expect at least 15% more cars on the road, and it will remain that way until Wednesday. Analysts believe that traffic will be focused on major interstates going west or north like the Mass. Pike, I-93, I-95, Route 1 and Route 2.

The best times to hit the road here in Massachusetts are before 9 a.m. If you're taking a plane, be sure to arrive two hours before your flight boards.