Record Temps Recorded Across the Region

Our heat wave continues in Boston with Monday being day five. Tomorrow is our last day of 90+ and we may actually get close to 100. Then a dramatic cool-down follows and we fall to highs in the mid 70s with an onshore wind. In the meantime, this hot streak has given us a few records.

One noteworthy record is the streak of 80+ degree days in a row in Boston. We claim the top spot, as of today with 25 days. The old record was 24 days set in 1953; third place is 22 days in 1876; fourth place is 21 days in 2021; and fifth place is now 20 days in 1872.

Many daily record highs were tied or broken through the weekend. Here is a list of only a handful of sites that either tied or broke the old record.

Saturday’s new record highs:

Augusta, Maine: 92

Berlin, New Hampshire: 93

Lebanon, New Hampshire: 94

Hartford, Connecticut: 95

Willimantic, Connecticut: 93

Bedford, Mass.: 97

Beverly, Mass.: 96

Blue Hill: 96

Boston: 97

Fitchburg, Mass.: 97

Hyannis, Mass.: 91

Lawrence, Mass.: 97

Worcester, Mass.: 93

Providence, Rhode Island: 95

Sunday’s new record highs:

Beverly, Mass.: 98

Boston: 98

Chatham, Mass.: 88

Nantucket, Mass.: 85

Plymouth, Mass.: 95

Westfield, Mass.: 96

Westerly State Airport: 87

Orange, Mass.: 95

Worcester, Mass.: 93

Fitchburg, Mass.: 96

Newport, Rhode Island: 89

Providence, Rhode Island: 95

Taunton, Mass.: 94

Blue Hill: 95

Manchester, New Hampshire: 96

On Monday, Boston broke the heat record once again, reaching 97 degrees as of 1 p.m. The previous record was 96 set in 1983.

New record high in #Boston today! 97 so far...old record was 96 set in 1983. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/BHxRJA7vHX — Pamela Gardner NBC10 Boston (@Pamelanbcboston) August 8, 2022

A less popular record to talk about is the record high minimums. Those were set over the weekend in Bridgeport, Conn., Bangor, Maine, Millinocket, Maine, Burlington, Vermont, Concord, New Hampshire (72), and in Augusta, Maine, ( 72), just to name a few.

Boston already broke the daily record high of 96 set 1983, with more hours to go. Stay tuned to our weather team for updates on that and the cool down on the way!