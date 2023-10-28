Record warmth across New England Saturday; Sunday is much cooler

It was a record-breaking warm day across New England on Saturday, as many in the southern part of the region tied or broke high temperature records.

After an unseasonably warm stretch, a significant cooldown is coming.

A cold front moves over the region Saturday night, pulling high temperatures down by more than 20 degrees across southern New England.

While temperatures will be more seasonable on Sunday, we will be cooling off through the day instead of warming. Near midnight, temperatures will be in the upper 50s. By morning, temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Clouds will be stubborn and thick for Sunday with light rain chances increasing in the afternoon.

Wet weather is expected into Monday from a low pressure that passes over during the day. Once that low pressure moves out, we will get a break in the rain.

Halloween looks to be in the clear as far as rain goes, it will be cooler. More rain comes in from a second low-pressure early Wednesday morning.

Midweek temperatures for southern New England will struggle to make their way out of the 40s in the afternoons Tuesday through Thursday.

The North Country may see their first round of snow along the Canadian Border with amounts varying from 2-4 inches; accumulation will be more difficult as our grounds are still mild.

Another high pressure will take control by late next week and will result in another warming trend with a period of dry and fair weather.