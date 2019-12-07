Boston City Council

Recount Slated for Contested Boston City Council Seat

By Associated Press

Boston City Council Airbnb 061318
NBC10 Boston

Boston officials are expected to begin recounting tens of thousands of election ballots to settle a contested City Council seat.

Council candidate Alejandra St. Guillen challenged the November election outcome after losing to candidate Julia Mejia by eight votes.

The two had been vying for one of the council's four citywide, at-large seats. Officials with the city Board of Election Commissioners were expected to begin the process of recounting about 66,000 ballots by hand Saturday.

Local

rescue Dec 7

21-Year-Old Driver Pulled From Icy Shrewsbury Pond Pronounced Dead

Rhode Island 17 hours ago

Report: RI Police Officer Shot at Suspect Who Drove at Him

The winner of the race would become the council's first Latina councilor.

She would also join Boston's most diverse council in history.

This article tagged under:

Boston City Council
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts US & World Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary Sports
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us