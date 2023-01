Shuttle buses are replacing MBTA red line service between JFK/UMass and North Quincy while crews work to repair damage to a fence that's blocking the tracks.

The damage was caused by a rollover truck crash on 93. The MBTA warned to expect delays.

Roll over on 93 has caused damage to fencing. Which has caused interference on right of way for RL trains. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/TywiGb9cbb — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) January 26, 2023

More details were not immediately available.