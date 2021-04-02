Local

Red Sox Fall to Orioles on Opening Day

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox fell 3-0 to the Baltimore Orioles in their first game of the season.

Nathan Eovaldi got the start for Boston Friday, a day later than expected after rain postponed Thursday's opener. He went 5.1 innings, taking the loss. He was lifted after giving up a single to catcher Pedro Severino, who crossed the plate on a 2-run double after Matt Andriese took the mound.

Baltimore starter John Means pitched seven shutout innings, giving up a hit and no walks while striking out 5.

More to come.

