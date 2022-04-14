Red Sox Home Opener Has Fenway Businesses Excited for Return of Fans

It's time to play ball once again at Fenway Park — the Red Sox are back from Detroit and ready for the home opener Friday afternoon.

"We're just ready for them to be home," said Jacob LaFrance, manager at Game On! "The whole street's preparing, it's going to be a good time."

The new season means the return of tens of thousands of fans on game days in and around Fenway Park and Kenmore Square.

"I'm pretty stressed, but I feel like we can do it," said LaFrance.

It's just what neighborhood hangouts need to keep up with the strong pace emerging from the pandemic.

"Tomorrow's a huge day," said Joe Hick, director of operations at Bleacher Bar. "We're not only back to normal, but we're booming."

With the home opener, the double holiday weekend, and Marathon Monday, it'll be a bonanza for business.

"It's absolutely started for us," said Shahram Khan, general manager of Liberty Hotel. "We've seen a lot of arrivals today."

It's been a long slog for Boston hotels.

"It's extremely important for our industry," said Shah. "Especially the travel and tourism industry."