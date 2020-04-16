Local
coronavirus

Red Sox Foundation Creates Food Insecurity Fund Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The fund aims to help those experiencing food insecurity in New England and Southwest Florida as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

By Mary Markos

The Red Sox Foundation is launching an emergency fund to help keep people fed in New England and Southwest Florida amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We looked at so many issues facing families as a result of this pandemic to determine how we could best help,” Red Sox Foundation Executive Director Bekah Salwasser said. “We found food insecurity to be the most pervasive in the communities where we operate and are hopeful this fund will help relieve some degree of worry and anxiety for families who are experiencing hardship during this unprecedented time.”

People who are eligible will receive a $250 grocery vendor gift card, subject to available funds.

Local

car crash 55 seconds ago

Man Dies in Car Crash on Cape Cod

coronavirus 36 mins ago

Massachusetts Company to Make Low-Cost Ventilators Amid Shortage

The Red Sox Foundation Emergency Hardship Fund is being seeded with $300,000 by the Foundation, with additional support from Red Sox players and coaches, ownership and other organizations.

The news can be overwhelming at times these days, but the Good News Movement can be a breath of fresh air.

People can apply online or donate on the fund's website.

Last month, the foundation also made a $250,000 donation to the City of Boston’s Resiliency Fund to help buy Chrome books for Boston Public Schools students with distance learning.

More recently, it donated $100,000 to the Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund established by Gov. Charlie Baker and his wife Lauren to help support essential front-line workers.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19Boston Red Soxfood insecurity
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us