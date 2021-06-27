Reggie Lewis Center Mass Vaccination Site Closes

The mass vaccination site at the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury closed on Sunday.

Massachusetts is in the process of closing its state-run mass vaccination sites to focus on administering the COVID-19 vaccine to people in underserved communities.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Reggie Lewis Center vaccine site had opened back in February. It was operated by CIC Health.

People were able to receive the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine as well as the two-shot Pfizer vaccine, according to CIC Health.

At the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury, a sense of confidence is growing amongst Black and Brown communities about getting the coronavirus vaccine.

The following state sites are set to close on the following dates:

• Doubletree in Danvers: June 30

• Eastfield Mall in Springfield: July 6

• Former Circuit City in Dartmouth: July 13