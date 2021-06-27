Reggie Lewis Center Mass Vaccination Site Closes

The mass vaccination site at the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury closed on Sunday.
Massachusetts is in the process of closing its state-run mass vaccination sites to focus on administering the COVID-19 vaccine to people in underserved communities.
The Reggie Lewis Center vaccine site had opened back in February. It was operated by CIC Health.
People were able to receive the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine as well as the two-shot Pfizer vaccine, according to CIC Health.
The following state sites are set to close on the following dates:
• Doubletree in Danvers: June 30
• Eastfield Mall in Springfield: July 6
• Former Circuit City in Dartmouth: July 13