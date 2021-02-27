Reggie Lewis Center Vaccination Site Taking Steps to Lessen Vaccine Skepticism

As Massachusetts continues its vaccine rollout, Roxbury's Reggie Lewis Center was transformed Saturday into a mass vaccination site with a focus on serving communities of color in Boston.

CIC Health took over the site from the City of Boston, which had been operating it since the beginning of February. The Cambridge company, which is also spearheading mass vaccination sites at Gillette Stadium and Fenway Park, is expanding capacity at the Roxbury Community College site.

Following a soft opening, the site officially opened to the public Saturday and will target residents in Boston's neighborhoods, including Roxbury, Dorchester, Mattapan and Roslindale.

Knowing that COVID-19 has disproportionately affected Black and Brown communities, local officials and the Black Boston COVID-19 Coalition campaigned Saturday to raise awareness in communities of color about getting the vaccine.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

To lessen skepticism within minority communities, the Reggie Lewis Center vaccination site has hired a Black site manager, Black doctors, and volunteers and translators from the community.

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley says that kind of representation matters.

“You need those health care professionals who look like you, operate in cultural competency, who can debunk a lot of that misinformation and let them know that we were represented in these clinical trials. That there is efficacy and integrity to this,” Pressley said.

A vaccination site in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood will eventually provide 2,500 shots per day.

People from surrounding neighborhoods say it feels great to have a spot in the community that gets it done, and there is clear evidence the outreach being done is working. More Black and Latino appointments have been scheduled here in one week than have been done since the vaccine rollout began.

To make it an equitable effort, vaccinations come at no cost and are available seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on signing up at the Reggie Lewis Center, click here.

The site in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood is currently able to inoculate about 800 people per day, with the goal of administering up to 2,500 shots daily before the end of March. This all comes as state health officials announced Saturday more than half a million residents in the commonwealth are now fully vaccinated against the virus.