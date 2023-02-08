Region 214,000 Jobs Short of Pre-Pandemic Levels, Wu Tells Biz Leaders

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Wednesday asked the region’s business, nonprofit and academic leaders to partner on rebuilding the city’s depleted workforce, bolstering affordable housing and overhauling public transit to keep the city competitive.

With most experts expecting a slowdown in 2023 and business and government leaders statewide eyeing ways to keep and draw talent here, Wu told more than 500 gathered at the Seaport Hotel in a New England Council breakfast that there’s essentially good news and bad news.

