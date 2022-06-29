Rehabilitated Sea Turtles Return to the Wild

Ten sea turtles were released back into the waters off West Dennis Beach in West Dennis, Massachusetts Wednesday.

The animals were rescued from the shores in November and December after they were cold-stunned - a common problem for turtles in colder water that can lead to hypothermia, pneumonia, bone fractures and other life-threatening health problems.

Aquarium officials said treatments can take weeks or months, depending on the severity of the issues.

This group was rehabilitated at the New England Aquarium's Sea Turtle Hospital in Quincy. Researchers will track them and study their movements back in the wild.

The group released Wednesday included five loggerhead, three green, and two Kemp’s ridley sea turtles.