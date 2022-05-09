Local

Economy

Reimagining Local Economies in the COVID-19 Era: Baker Calls to Distribute Funding

The governor's bill (H 4270) pairs the state's remaining $2.3 billion in state American Rescue Plan Act money with $1.2 billion in state bond authorizations to support towns and cities

By Katie Lannan

Gov. Charlie Baker pitched lawmakers Monday on his $3.5 billion economic development package, saying at a hybrid hearing that COVID-era supply chain constraints, deadlines for using American Rescue Plan Act funding and general complexities in construction all mix together into a need for quick action.

Joined by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy and new Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card, Baker cited recent delays in projects in Kingston, Easthampton and Ayer to make his point.

"If we don't get those dollars into the hands of cities and towns across the state now so that they can begin the process associated with planning, designing and reimagining and jump-starting their local economies and their downtowns, we'll continue to see empty storefronts and quiet main streets for years to come," Baker said.

The governor's bill (H 4270) pairs the state's remaining $2.3 billion in state American Rescue Plan Act money with $1.2 billion in state bond authorizations. It would direct dedicated project funding to each municipality in the state, steer $300 million to the Unemployment Trust Fund to address overpayments and green-light the sale of the Hynes Convention Center.

The Economic Development and Emerging Technologies Committee planned to take testimony both in-person and virtually Monday. Some committee members, including House Chair Jerry Parisella, were present in the hearing room. Others, including Senate Chair Eric Lesser, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, joined by videoconference. 

