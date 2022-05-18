Local

Police Search for Person Who Stole Dog Day Care Van

The owner of the business said he stopped at the hardware store Tuesday afternoon and came out to find the van and two dogs gone

By Katelyn Flint and Thea DiGiammerino

Two dogs were found safe and reunited with their owners after a wild ride in a stolen doggy daycare van Tuesday in Wrentham, Massachusetts. The person who stole the van remains at large.

Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath tweeted that the Tail Blazers University van had been stolen from town around 4 p.m. while two dogs were inside. The business offers dog day care and training services.

It had last been seen on Interstate 495 at the interchange with Interstate 95, McGrath said. The stolen van was located in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. McGrath said in a tweet around 9 p.m. that the dogs were safe.

The owner of Tail Blazers University, Joshua Nichols, said he was thankful they dogs were found safely as police investigate what happened.

"You have no idea how relieved we are we all," Nichols said. "Nothing else mattered -- just trying to find those dogs. These are clients dogs. Those were tough phone calls to make out of the gate… it’s just great news we got the dogs back."

The owner of the business said he stopped at the hardware store Tuesday afternoon and came out to find the van and two dogs gone, setting off a police search. The van and the dogs were found about five hours later.

“We do have a person of interest. She was in court and looking for a ride home," McGrath said.

Although police said they have a person of interest, they have not released information on any arrests.

After a van carrying two dogs was stolen in Wrentham, Massachusetts, the vehicle was found in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

