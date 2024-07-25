Massachusetts

‘Relieved': Scituate man finds wedding band after losing it at the beach

Garrett and Kaity Drew have been married for three years, and are thankful the missing ring is now back on his hand

By Jeff Saperstone

They say that what's lost can always be found, and for one Scituate, Massachusetts, couple, this rediscovery was simply incredible.

Thanks to a metal detector and luck, Garrett Drew was reunited with his wedding band.

"On the way back, walking into shore after giving up, there it is — right at my feet. Walked right over it," said Drew.

Drew's wedding band fell off his hand on Tuesday while on vacation on the beach in Eastham.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

He and his wife, Kaity, thought it was gone forever. They spent the rest of Tuesday and Wednesday searching for it.

His brother even drove down a metal detector. But after nearly giving up hope, low tide revealed what he had been searching for. He spotted a little glint in the sand.

"Probably relief. I'm out of the doghouse for losing my wedding ring. Yeah, definitely relieved. Ecstatic, I couldn't believe it, especially after we stopped looking for it," said Drew.

Drew and Kaity have been married for three years, and they are just thankful that ring is now back on his hand.

More Massachusetts news

Massachusetts 14 hours ago

Cat-astrophe averted: Kitten rescued from car engine in Dedham

Wildlife Jul 16

‘Something you only see on Shark Week': Father & son describe great white sighting

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us