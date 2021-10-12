Remains of RI Officer Lost During Korean War Returning Home

The remains of an Army officer from Rhode Island killed during the Korean War are coming home for burial more than 70 years after he was reported missing.

The Providence Journal reports that 1st Lt. Anthony R. Mazzulla was scheduled to arrive at Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport on Tuesday.

Burial is scheduled for Saturday in Cranston.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says Mazzulla was reported missing in action in December 1950, during the battle of Chosin Reservoir in North Korea.

His remains were turned over to U.S. authorities following the 2018 meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un.